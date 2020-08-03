Eva J. Rapier

LEOTI - Eva J. Rapier, age 88, died July 29, 2020 at the Greeley County Long Term Care Center in Tribune, KS. She was born on June 6, 1932 in Ellis County, KS, the daughter of Jacob and Loretta Herrman Kessler. A lifetime resident of Wichita County, KS, she was a retired Farmer. On October 27, 1951 she married Eugene L. Rapier in Scott City, KS. He died on July 15, 1993.

Survivors include her two sons, Tommy Rapier of Marienthal, KS, Michael Rapier of Marienthal, KS, three daughters, Judy Van Nice of Marienthal, KS, Jeanette Vanmeter of Longmont, CO, Diana Marvin of LaCrosse, KS, seven grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two great grandchildren.

Private Family Graveside Services will be held at the Leoti Cemetery in Leoti, KS. Burial will be in the Leoti Cemetery in Leoti, KS. Memorials may be given to the Leoti EMS in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Leoti, KS.