Evelyn Krause

MANHATTAN - Evelyn Krause, died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family in Manhattan’s Good Shepherd Hospice House on July 28, 2020. Born Rowene Evelyn Bebermeyer on July 7, 1927, she grew up during the Depression in the Dickinson County farming community of Buckeye. At age 13, she, two sisters and their father survived a tragic car accident that killed her mother, brother and sister. She graduated from Dickinson County Community High School in 1945 and taught at Purdy, a one-room school, with an emergency teaching certificate. She graduated from Kansas State University in 1951 and married Allen Knopp on June 2 of that year.

They raised six children on a fourth generation farm near Woodbine, KS. She was a full partner in the livestock and farm operation, kept a large garden, canned, sewed all the girls’ clothes, and actively participated in EHU, WCTU, UMW, and 4-H. After Allen’s death in 1982, Evelyn remained on the farm, raising their youngest son and working in an Abilene restaurant kitchen. In 1989, she became the housemother at KSU’s Clovia 4-H House. She married Marvin Krause, a retired farmer from Plains, KS, on June 20, 1992, embracing his children and grandchildren. Her marriage to Marvin lasted until Marvin’s death March 29, 2010.

Evelyn and her two Bebermeyer sisters and their extended family were recognized as the KSU 2013 "Family of the Year." Evelyn loved to surround herself with family and was a fierce and fun competitor. Be it playing Spoons with the grands, card games or backyard Wiffle ball she laughed hard and played to win. Days before she died, she was completing her daily neighborhood walks and her dozens of daily phone calls.

Evelyn loved the Lord and served Him faithfully and humbly. An active member of Manhattan’s First United Methodist Church, she participated in the Sojourners and New Journey Sunday School Classes, Bible Study, UMW Current Issues Circle, and the Methodist Supper Club. She volunteered at the Ogden Friendship House for many years and enjoyed her relationships with members of the Domestic Science Club and PEO Chapter IW.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Emilie Bebermeyer, brother Wilbur, sister Doris, her first husband Allen Reed Knopp, and her second husband, Marvin William Krause. She is survived by her sisters Dorothy (Bebermeyer) Snider, Abilene; Vivian (Bebermeyer) and brother-in-law Rodger Funk, Garden City. She is also survived by her six children and their spouses: Joe and Nancy Knopp, Manhattan; Nancy and Don Daniels, Topeka; Max and Kaleen Knopp, Abilene; Ted and Nancy Knopp, Wichita; Rebecca and Tim Miller, Holcomb; and Keith and Stefanie Knopp, Newton. Other survivors include her step-children Rachel and Monty Abbott, Wheaton, Illinois; Kathy and Rod Winegarner, Carmichael, California; John and Kathleen Krause, Hutchinson; along with 19 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Evelyn was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by family and the many friends for whom she cared. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only her children and their spouses will attend the graveside service at the Woodbine Cemetery. A video-recording will be available on the Yorgenson-Meloan-Londeen website. Memorials may be made to the Manhattan First United Methodist Church or Good Shepherd Hospice House and sent in care of the funeral home.