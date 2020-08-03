Mary Lou Pickler

ULYSSES - Mary Lou Pickler, age 92, died July 30, 2020, at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City. She was born December 18, 1927, in Ottawa, KS the daughter of Roscoe and Louise (Esterly) Redmond. Mary Lou grew up in Ottawa where she graduated from Ottawa High School in 1945. Mary Lou continued her education at The University of Kansas where she obtained her Bachelors of Psychology in 1951. Shortly after, she was employed by Stafford’s. Mary Lou married Richard M. Pickler on May 10, 1952. In 1960 they relocated to Ulysses.

Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Richard Pickler, of their home; daughters, Susan Alexander of Ulysses, KS, and Nancy Jones of Sapulpa, OK; son, Mike Pickler of Manhattan, KS; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Mary Lou is preceded in death by her parents; infant son; and grandson, Brian Alexander.

Funeral service will be held on August 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Ulysses, KS. Services may also be viewed on Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Live. Interment will follow at the Ulysses Cemetery in Ulysses, KS. Visitation will be August 4, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.at Garnand Funeral Home, Ulysses, KS. Memorial contributions may be given to Ulysses First United Methodist Church in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave., Ulysses, Kansas 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.