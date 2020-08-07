Timothy Joseph Kelley was born Nov. 28, 1928 to Mary Sullivan and Joseph Kelley Sr., of Boston, Massachusetts, one of six brothers. Tim died on Aug. 4, 2020 surrounded by his family in the home he loved.

Tim served his country in the U.S. Army for 42 years in an active and reserve career that spanned the globe from Japan, to Cuba, to Germany, and the continental U.S. Tim’s civilian career was that of teacher, principal and superintendent and he served in the DOD School System in France, Cuba and Germany for over 40 years.

Tim’s interests included travel, running, caring for his garden and loving his family. Tim moved to Leavenworth in 2001 and worked tirelessly to create a patch of paradise on the high prairie. Tim is survived by his wife, Annetta, their three sons, three daughters, and six granddaughters. Tim will be buried in a private family ceremony at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being made by Davis Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, Tim’s family asks for contributions to the Kansas Palliative and Hospice Care or the Alzheimers Association.