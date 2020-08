Norton - Margaret M. "Toots" Magers, age 102, was born April 8, 1918, to James A. "Sandy" and Maggie (Fuller) Powell, in Decatur Co., Kansas. She passed away at Good Samaritan Society in Oberlin, Kansas, on August 7, 2020.

Survivors: two daughters, Judy Guy-Easton, Quinter; Jane Engelhardt, Norton; one sister-in-law, Delores Magers, of Colorado; four grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, 14 step-great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren.

PRIVATE FAMILY VISITATION: Wed., August 12, 2020, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Enfield Funeral Home in Norton.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE/INTERMENT – Thursday, August 13, 2020 – 10:30 a.m. Lyle Cemetery, Lyle, Kansas

MEMORIAL – Margaret "Toots" Magers Memorial Fund

