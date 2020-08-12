Charles Lee Sylva, 79, Wellsville, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle and cousin passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at the Wellsville Retirement Community, Wellsville, Kansas. Although faced with many health challenges throughout his life, he faced each incident with dignity, toughness and a strong will to live.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Wilsons Funeral Home in Wellsville with graveside following at the Wellsville Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a donation to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The American Stroke Association in care of Wilson Funeral Home, Wellsville, Kansas.

Charlie was born July 28, 1941, in Warrensburg, Missouri, to Charles Marion Sylva and Nellie Mae Barker.

He met his wife Sandra (Sandy) Brown, Spring Hill, Kansas, in June 1959. They were married for 59 years on March 11, 1961, and have enjoyed 61 wonderful years together. Their daughter, Lisa Ann Sylva, is their only child, and grandson Nicholas Charles Aragon is their only grandchild.

Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Charles Marion Sylva; his mother, Nellie Mae Barker; stepfather, Gilbert Edwin Barker; brothers-in-law, Melvin Caruthers and Earl Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Sandy) Sylva; daughter, Lisa Sylva; grandson, Nicholas Aragon of Wellsville, Kansas; sisters, Neita Caruthers and Donna Winemiller (Ben), of Buckner, Missouri; his only living aunt, Janie Bowker, of Mount Vernon, Missouri; brother-in law, Maurice Brown Jr.; sisters-in-law, Patricia Mason, Doris Reeves, and Diana Waters, along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

When he was a young child, in the late 1940s, Charlie's parents moved from Warrensburg, Missouri, to Kansas City, Kansas (in the Strawberry Hill area). He attended Riverview grade school, Central Junior High School, and graduated in 1961 from Wyandotte High School. During his teen years he threw newspapers for the Kansas City Star and worked part time for Sunshine Biscuit Company. After his high school graduation, he became a full-time employee of The Canada Dry Corporation (later 7UP Bottling Company). In 1986, after completing 26 years of employment ; he retired at the age of 46 following a massive stroke.

In June of 1970, he moved his family from the hectic city life of Kansas City, Kansas to the more peaceful rural life of Wellsville, Kansas. He and his wife, Sandy, commuted daily to their jobs in Kansas City Missouri. Due to his many health related issues over the years, it became difficult for his wife, Sandy, to care for him in their home. Therefore, he became a full-time resident of the Wellsville Retirement Community in 2010; where he resided until his death.

Before his disability, his summer activities included boating, water skiing, fishing, camping, barbequing, and just enjoying life at their lake cabin on lake Pomme-de-Terre in Missouri. In the fall, he went deer, elk and antelope hunting in Colorado and Wyoming with family members and friends. He was an avid KC Chief's and KC Royals fan and watched the games with wife, Sandy, and fellow nursing home residents. One of his favorite pastimes was watching old Westerns on television and enjoying KC BBQ ribs, a cold Coors beer, along with a big piece of German Chocolate cake or homemade apple pie.

Charlie was known for his ornery disposition, his infectious smile, his big belly laughs, and his kind and compassionate spirit. His work friends knew him by his nickname "Charlie Bear", or his nickname "Charlie Horse" from his CB radio days.

A special thank you goes out to all family members and friends who took the time to visit him over the years. In addition, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the administrative and nursing staff of Wellsville Retirement Community for the excellent care they provided him during the last 10 years. We would especially like to thank Hospice nurse, Travis Beaty and the team at Kindred Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days. He truly felt loved and comforted.