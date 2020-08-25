Natalie R. Lynes, age 38 of El Dorado. Natalie’s life began on January 17, 1982 in Wichita, KS; the daughter of Curtis and Janet (Rhynard) Lynes. She graduated from South High School in Wichita. Natalie had a strong and unwavering spirit and worked hard. She enjoyed crafting, spending time at the lake and always enjoyed a good glass of wine.

Her greatest joy was her family which includes the light of her life, her daughter Lillian Slider of El Dorado; mother Janet Lynes of El Dorado; sisters Angela Lynes of El Dorado, Michelle (Jarid Smith) Lynes of Wichita and Jamie Lynes of Wichita; many, many nieces and nephews and one great-niece.

Natalie passed away unexpectedly in El Dorado on Sunday, August, 23, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her father, Curtis Lynes and her grandparents.

Friends may gather with the family from 5-7 on Wednesday, August 26 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home where her funeral service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, August 27.

Memorial contributions in Natalie’s name may be directed to the Autism Association.

Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Natalie at www.carlsoncolonial.com