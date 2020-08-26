Robert K. "Bob" Krehbiel, age 80, of Buhler, Kansas passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Hospice House of Hutchinson. He was born March 2, 1940, in McPherson, Kansas, the son of Arthur "Art" V. and Linda (Gehring) Krehbiel.

Bob graduated from McPherson High School and attended Kansas State University. He was the Kansas State FFA President in 1957 and was the top livestock judge at the American Royal. He served in the United States Army from February 7, 1960 to February 12, 1962 and also served in the Kansas National Guard. Bob was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the Buhler Mennonite Brethren Church and The American Legion.

Bob married Judith "Judy" Tolar July 6, 1958 at McPherson, Kansas. She passed away March 11, 1997. He later married Peggy Jo Rosebrook July 16, 1999 at Hutchinson, Kansas. She survives of their home.

Other survivors include a son, Brad (Krystal) Krehbiel and their children, Kourtney (Daniel) Lane and Kacey (Zach) Jost; a daughter, Lori Rayl and her children, Abby (McKenna) Miller, along with great grandson, Jack Miller, and Parker (Kelsy) Rayl; step-daughter, Deana Houses and her son Jeremy (Carey) Robertson, along with five step great grandchildren; step-daughterin-law, Terri Robertson and her children, Taylor Roberston and Alex Robertson; step-son, Martin (Misty) Robertson and their children, Tina Robertson and Garrett Robertson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Judy, and step-son, David Robertson.

Graveside service will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at McPherson Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials can be given to Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County or Buhler Mennonite Brethren Church in care of Buhler Mortuary, P.O. Box 589, Buhler, KS 67522.