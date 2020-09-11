McPherson - Arvid Richard Bengston, 94, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Survivors include: daughters, Arlene Sawatzky (Russ Dick) of McPherson, KS, Diane Hedberg (Matt) of Marquette, KS, and Nadine Kelling (Brian) of McPherson, KS; brothers, Virgul Bengston (Carole) of Hutchinson, KS and Willard Bengston (Joyce); 5 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren,

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, September 14, 2020, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 15, at the Andover Cemetery, Windom, KS.

Memorial donations may be given to Andover Cemetery in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.