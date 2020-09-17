Anita Josephine Hopkins, 93, of McPherson, Kansas passed away at 3:36 p.m., Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 while in the company of family members, at McPherson Hospital .

Anita was born in McPherson, Kansas on May 18, 1927, a daughter of Harold C. and Greta Mae (Eash) Norlin.

She attended and graduated from Okmulgee High School, Okmulgee, Oklahoma in 1945. She then attended and graduated from McPherson College, McPherson, Kansas in 1949.

Through the years Anita was a homemaker and took great pride in providing for her family.

Anita enjoyed remodeling and building properties, collecting and spending time with her family.

Anita Norlin was united in marriage to Willard Myron Hopkins on August 21, 1949 at the Brethren Church, McPherson, Kansas. He died on March 4, 1997. The young couple established their first home together in McPherson. This union was blessed with the birth of two children, a daughter and a son, Marsha and Myron..

She is survived by her daughter Marsha Kramer, of McPherson, Kansas. Anita is also survived by her two grandchildren, Barbara Swanson and her husband Scott, of McPherson, Kansas and Michelle Gearhart, of Moundridge, Kansas; her 9 great-grandchildren, Morgan Sawatzky-Arendt and her husband Anthony, of McPherson, Kansas, Zachary Sawatzky and his wife Kassidy, of McPherson, Kansas, Jessica Schwaiger and her husband Mike, of Bennington, Kansas, Amber Gearhart, of Moundridge, Kansas, Brandon Gearhart, of Great Bend, Kansas, Karmi Koehl and her partner Melyssa, of Toledo, Ohio, Travis Swanson and his wife Carly, of Franklin, Tennessee, Trent Swanson and his wife Shanda, of McPherson, Kansas, and Tucker Swanson and his partner Ross, of Lawrence, Kansas; her 15 great-great-grandchildren; her two first cousins; other relatives and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Willard and son, Myron Hopkins on March 3, 1975 and her brothers, Leon and Gilbert.

A family graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the McPherson Cemetery, McPherson, Kansas, with Dan Hervey officiating.

Burial will be at the McPherson Cemetery McPherson, Kansas.

Anita ask that as memorials, people to give or do something special for someone special to them.