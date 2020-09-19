Dale Eugene "Gene" Fulmer was born to Russell and Thelma (Carson) Fulmer at Coffeyville, KS on April 25, 1927. The family moved to El Dorado, KS in 1927 where Gene attended school. At the age of 17, Gene entered the Navy; serving in World War II in the South Pacific. Gene returned to El Dorado in 1948 and married Glenna McWilliams, they adopted their son Mark. Gene was hired by Keystone as a National Salesman and traveled the country. In 1988, Gene married Joyce Morgan-Hitchings. They opened Gefco Valves and the business sold in 2007. Gene passed away on September 19, 2020 at his home in El Dorado.

Survivors include son, Mark (Jamie) Fulmer of Leon, KS; step-son Lance Hitchings of Portland, OR; step-daughters Debra (Colin) Keefe of Lincoln, NB, Shelly (Carey) Ogleby of Allen, KS and 6 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren.

Friends may gather with the family from 10-12 on Tuesday, September 22 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday September 22 at 2pm at Walnut Valley Memorial Park in El Dorado.

Memorial contributions in Gene’s name may be directed to the American Legion Post #81. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Gene at www.carlsoncolonial.com