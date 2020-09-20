Lawrence Dwight Everhart, 86, of Canton, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, surrounded by family at McPherson Hospital. Prior to becoming an independent oil producer and owner/operator of E & E Oil, he worked for Glickman Oil, Inc.

He was a United States Army Veteran, serving from 1956 to 1962 during the Korean War.

Dwight was born on October 9, 1933, the son of Frank L. and Ruth I. (Oldfield) Everhart. On June 24, 1961, Dwight was united in marriage to Thelma "Tim" Coombs in Canton, KS. This union was blessed with two sons, William Keith and Lawrence Wayne. Tim preceded Dwight in death on July 20, 2013.

He was a member of KIOGA and the Canton American Legion Post #192. Dwight served two terms on the Canton City Council.

Survivors include: two sons, William Keith Everhart of Grand Lake, CO and Lawrence Wayne Everhart and wife, Cheryl, of Canton, KS; two siblings, Charles Robert Everhart of Herington, KS and Carol Ruth Ek of McPherson, KS; five grandchildren, Ruthie Everhart, Molly Everhart, Corey Dinkel, Michelle Armstrong, and Crystal Wilson (Tyrone); three great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and siblings, Bertha Ann Opat, William Joseph Everhart, and Richard Keith Everhart.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, September 21, 2020, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, September 22, at Canton Township Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to Stars & Stripes Military Museum or McPherson County Humane Society in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.