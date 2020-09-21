SALINA - Kenneth Bruce Summers, 68, passed away September 19, 2020. Ken was born November 2, 1951 in Salina, to Herb and Dorothy Summers.

Ken lived an amazing life while often putting others before himself and making sure his family lived an even better life and opportunities than he had. He was a proud graduate of Salina High in 1969, a school where he met the love of his life. Ken spent most of his working years managing grain elevators in many different cities and states. He also had the privilege of being elected as a city councilman while in St. John, KS. In his early years, Ken could often be found traveling the Mid-West with some of his best friends playing in weekend Putt-Putt tournaments. Later in life, he traded those weekend tournaments for weekend trips to play poker, see his grandkids, watching the Chiefs, and spending time with his wife.

Ken is survived by his wife Betty Sue (Heck), daughter Stacy, and son Bruce (Mary Beth) along with 3 grandkids, Karsen and Conley Summers and Simone Kitchens. Additionally, he is survived by 5 siblings (Jim, Linda, Becky, Cathy, and Jeanie) and many other caring family and friends.

Visitation services will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th St, Salina, KS. There will then be a graveside service at 10 a.m. at Gypsum Hill Cemetery, 2020 E. Iron Ave, Salina, KS on Thursday, September 24th, followed by a lunch reception at Belmont Nazarene, 2632 Highland Ave, Salina, KS. Current mask and social distancing guild lines will be followed.

Education was so important to Ken, the family asks for educational fund donations in lieu of flowers. Checks payable to RBC Wealth Management – Memo line can include Summers’ Education Funds. With questions and where to send please email Brenda.Kochevar@rbc.com.

