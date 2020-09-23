Johnny Joe Leal

SCOTT CITY - Johnny Joe Leal, age 49, died Sept. 21, 2020 at the Hays Medical Center in Hays, KS. He was born on Feb. 12, 1971 in Karnes City, Texas, the son of Frank M. and Maria Martinez Leal. A resident of Scott City, KS since 1995 moving from Karnes City, Texas, he worked for B&H Paving in Scott City, KS.

Survivors include his longtime companion, Laurie Hill of Scott City, KS, five children, Patricia Barbosa of Scott City, KS, Chaunna Hill of Orville, CA, David Ruiz of Chico, CA, Angel Derstine of Scott City, KS, Nathanel Derstine of Scott City, KS; three grandchildren; four brothers, Frank M. Leal of Karnes City, Texas, Billy M. Leal of Karnes City, Texas, Tony M. Leal of Karnes City, Texas, Jimmy Leal of San Angelo, Texas; three sisters, Olga Rojas of San Angelo, Texas, Aurora Reyna of Scott City, KS, Maria Leal Zapata of Scott City, KS.

Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 1, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Scott City, KS. Burial will be in the Karnes County Cemetery in Karnes City, Texas. Memorials In lieu Of flowers may be written to the Johnny Leal Memorial Fund in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes. There will be no visitation times.