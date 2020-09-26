Carol A. Krogman, 61, of Towanda, KS, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Wichita, KS.

Visitation 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS.

Carol was born in Wichita, KS on December 31, 1958, to Emma Jean (Peacock) and the late Nicholas George Siebenaler. She graduated from Augusta High School. She was a warranty administrator at Davis Moore and Parks Chevrolet. On November 14, 1986 she married Patrick Krogman in Wichita, KS who survives her.

She is also survived by: her mother; sons, Craig Krogman and wife Ashley, and Shon Krogman both of Towanda, KS; daughter, Jessie Krogman of Augusta, KS; brother, Paul Siebenaler; grandchildren, Landon, Beau, Olivia, and Emmerlin Krogman.

Memorial donations to St. James Catholic Church 1012 Belmont Augusta, KS 67010.