Jeremy W. Hutchens, age 42. of El Dorado.

Jeremy’s life began on June 18, 1978 in El Dorado, KS; the son of Clark and Loraine (Coons) Hutchens. He had an industrious spirit and was a very hard worker. He worked in construction with sheetrock as his specialty. His loving family includes his mother, Loraine of El Dorado; siblings Jason Hutchens of Commerce, OK, Jennifer (Steve) Forse of Honey Island, TX, John (Miriam) Hutchens of Quapaw, OK and Jinger (Ted) Pope of El Dorado as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends that will miss him dearly.

Jeremy passed away on Tuesday, September 22 in Wichita.

He is preceded in death by his father, Clark and his grandparents.

Friends may gather with the family from 3-5pm on Saturday, September 26, at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions in his name may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and Research.

Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Jeremy at www.carlsoncolonial.com