Gayla V. Green, 93, of McPherson, KS, died on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, surrounded by family at her home.

Gayla was born on December 6, 1926, in Agra, Oklahoma, the daughter of Charlie N. and Beulah (Rush) Thompson. She graduated from Tryon High School, Oklahoma, and Central College and McPherson College, both of McPherson, Kansas. On January 21, 1949, Gayla married Bob R. Green in Ames, Oklahoma.

Gayla had worked as an administrative assistant for Hesston Corp. and as an assistant librarian for McPherson College. She was a member of McPherson Free Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and helped with funeral dinners. She was a member of the Happy Handful Club. She played in the co-ed volleyball league at the McPherson YMCA.

Survivors include: her husband of 71 years, Bob; two children, Lucia Delamarter (Greg) of Greenville, IL and Mick Green (Linda) of Wichita, KS; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.

Her parents and two brothers, James Thompson and Don Thompson, preceded her in death.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the McPherson Free Methodist Church with Rev. Lucia Delamarter, Rev. Mick Green, and Rev. Linda Green officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until service time at the church on Thursday. Burial will follow the service at McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to Central Christian College or McPherson Free Methodist Church in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.