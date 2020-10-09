Park- Magdalen "Maggie" Gassmann was born May 29, 1925 in Park, KS to Jakob and Rosa (Herrman) Weber. She passed away at the age of 95 on October 6, 2020 at the Gove County Medical Center LTC.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Leoville. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Leoville. Visitation will be 5-7:00 pm Friday, October 9, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Park, KS. A Rosary will be said following the visitation at 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Sacred Heart Church for Masses, or EWTN. Condolences may be left online at www.paulsfh.com