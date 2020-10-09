Hays- Terence "Terry" John Hammerschmidt, age 67, of Hays, Kansas passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at Hays Medical Center.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hays. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hays.

Visitation will be Friday 5 PM - 8 PM with a combined vigil and rosary at 7 PM all at Brock's-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

Saturday visitation will be 9 AM until service time at the church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to DSNWK or Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

