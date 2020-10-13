William "Bill" Baker, age 65, of Towanda.

William "Bill" Baker’s life began on June 23, 1955 in El Dorado, KS; the son of Russel and Patsy Baker. Bill was a hard worker and always provided for his family. He worked in the oilfields and also as a Sherriff’s Deputy for Butler County for over 30 years. He spent his life with Darla Davis and she precedes him in passing. Bill loved visiting and spending time with his family. He especially loved his grandchildren and had a passion for animals, especially his cats. Bill’s greatest joy was his family which includes his children Carri (Monty) Hughey of El Dorado, Jeremy Baker of El Dorado, Danica (Tanner Whittaker) Baker of Eureka; grandchildren Austin (Kenzie) Hughey, Reno (Madison) Hughey, Lexee Hughey, Carson Whittaker, Nora Whittaker; great grandchildren Aiden, Adler, Kasher and Paislee; siblings Sandra (Sam) McClune, Mike (Teresa) Baker, Eddie (Kaycie) Baker, Russell (Jessica) Baker and Marsha Armstrong.

Bill passed away on October 10, 2020 in Wichita.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Darla Davis and daughter Shelly Baker.

Friends may gather with the family on Thursday, October 15 at 10am at Towanda Cemetery where graveside services will be held.

Memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be directed to the El Dorado Animal Shelter.

