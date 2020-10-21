Calvin Edward "Ed" Kretzer, 78, of Lindsborg passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Calvin was born October 1, 1942 in Independence, KS to late Leland Ketzer and Millie (Button) Vargas. He married Marilyn J. Anderson, on April 14, 1962, at Eades, CO.

Ed worked in construction and manufacturing, including a time a Phillips Lighting in Salina.

He is survived by his wife: Marilyn J.(Anderson) Kretzer, of the home; daughter: Linda Kretzer of Assaria, KS; sister: Brenda Burggraf (Paul) of Stratford, WI; brother: Doug Kretzer of Marquette, KS; grandchildren: Heather Koffman (Shane), Nicole Taylor (Alex), and Clint Koffman; and great grandchildren: Jackson Calvin and Olivia, Morgan, and Natalie Taylor.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents; brother: David Kretzer; and sister: Vicki Heter.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm on Friday, October 23 at Elmwood Cemetery, Wells Fargo Road, Lindsborg, KS with Pastor Dallas Peterson officiating.

Memorial contribution may be made to ……

