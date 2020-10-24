George L. James, 90, of Dodge City, KS, formerly of Augusta and Topeka, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Trinity Manor in Dodge City, KS.

Visitation 10:00 a.m. with service to follow at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta, KS.

George was born in Topeka, KS on July 6, 1930, to the late Margaret Louise (Whitcraft) and George James. He graduated from Seaman High School in Topeka. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1949 - 1954 on a B-36 bomber crew. George worked with his dad at Long Oil Co. in Topeka until he moved to Augusta KS. Because of his love for aircrafts and flying, he went to work at Beechcraft, Cessna, and Boeing where he retired from. He helped build the current Air Force One. George loved to fish, hunt, and he bowled in many leagues for years. He loved KU and WSU basketball and the KC Chiefs games. George enjoyed his daily trip to visit the Post Office and the Community National Bank employees. He was a 60 year member of the Golden Rule Masonic Lodge of Topeka.

On July 29, 1951 he married Marilyn F. (Shufler) James in Topeka, KS. She preceded him in death on January 17, 2013 after 62 years of marriage.

He was also preceded in death by his sons, Gerald "Gerry" and Greg James; sisters, Midge Lewis, LaFerry Greene, and Freeda Wilson.

He is survived by: son, George T. James (Beverly Martindale) of Dodge City, KS; grandchildren, George F. James, Chuck James (Kenda), Jeremy James, Christoper James, and Gena James; great grandchildren, George Logan and Daisy James, Riley and Saylor James.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a veteran's or children's organization of the donor's choice.