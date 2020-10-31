Chastain, Carolyn Ruth, 78, passed away on October 24, 2020 in Wichita. She was born to Clarence and Dorothy (Carr) Sisco on June 18, 1942 in Checotah, Oklahoma.

She married Donald E. Chastain on June 20, 1960 and from this union came three children: Donna Cox of Augusta, KS; Brenda Cooke of Chelsea, OK; and Allen Chastain of El Dorado, KS.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald E. Chastain, her son Allen Chastain, and three brothers Kenneth Sisco, Donald Sisco, and Billy Sisco.

Survivors include daughters Donna Cox, Brenda Cooke, 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.