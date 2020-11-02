Bernard James "Barney" Byrne, 84, of Olathe, Kansas, formerly of Ottawa, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 with his family by his side.

The Rosary will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ottawa. Family will meet with friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ,followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Ottawa. The family suggests memorial contributions to American Cancer Society c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Barney’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.