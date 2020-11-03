Hesston- David A. Smith, 69, of Hesston, KS died October 31, 2020.

Survivors: wife, Sharon of Hesston, KS; daughters, Deanna Saindon (Jared), Danielle Vigil (Juan); step-children, Susan Yingling, Aric Baughman (Jessica), Leah Alvarez (Anthony), Carrie Knickrehm (Lonny); six siblings; one grandson; 13 step-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held at Garden Community Church, Moundridge, on Saturday, November 7. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow at Garden Community Church Cemetery.

Memorials to Schowalter Villa c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.