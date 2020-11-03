Independence MO - Nina Lynn Pixler-Ferestad, 58, passed away October 28, 2020. She was born March 6, 1962 in Salina, KS.

Survivors: Husband, Jay Ferestad and families, Independence, MO; her mother, Virginia (Don) Cooper, Shelbyville, TX: her father, Philip (Lois) Pixler, Salina, KS: sister, Tina (Sean) Brandt, Lee's Summit, MO; Brothers, Brian Pixler, Salina KS; Tremayne (Cheyenne) Pixler, Lincoln KS. Step-siblings: Melody Gonzales, Vicki Graham, Gary Graham, Mark (Deceased) Graham and their families.

There will be no services. She will be missed by all.

MEMORIALS: Multiple Sclerosis or a memorial of your choice.. Please mail the MS memorials to Philip Pixler at 253 N Ohio St, Salina KS 67401.