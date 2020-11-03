SALINA - Rosemary Hixenbaugh, 81, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born in Salina to Clarence and Alice (Brown) Green.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; foster parents, Clarence and Edna May Evans; daughter, Judy Haggard; and two grandchildren.

She is survived by two children, Michael (Michele) Hixenbaugh of Newton, and Sheryl (Don) Herbel of Salina; sister, Pat Burrows of Salina; 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Ryan Mortuary. Inurnment will follow in Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina. Masks will be required.

Memorials to Pinnacle Park Health and Rehab 2936 Georgia Ave, Salina.

Condolences at www.ryanmortuary.com