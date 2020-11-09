Jon Dwight Hansen

WICHITA – Jon Dwight Hansen, 73, died Nov. 7, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 1:30 pm, Nov. 13, 2020, at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Graveside Service will follow at 5 p.m. at Wallace Cemetery, Jewel, KS.

Jon is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford J. and Velma Hansen; grandchild, Dylan Soukup. He is survived by his son, Jeff A. Hansen of Maize, KS; daughters, Tammy Jo Wolf of Lindsborg, KS, Michelle Hansen of Kansas City, MO; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Earl J. Hansen of San Antonio, Texas. A memorial has been established with Elks Lodge #1404, 905 E. Kansas Plaza, Garden City, KS 67846. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com