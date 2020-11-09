Senayda Garza

ULYSSES - Senayda Garza, age 80, died Nov. 6, 2020, at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, KS. She was born April 21, 1940, in Orange Grove, Texas, the daughter of Eliseo and Paula (Lopez) Garza.

Senayda is survived by her sons, Ricardo Carabajal of Ulysses, KS, Jim Carabajal of Shawnee, KS, and David Carabajal of Lola, Texas; daughters, Janie Chavez of Ulysses, KS, and Enedina Carabajal of Haysville, KS; brother, Samuel Garza of Plains, KS; sister, Antonia Carabajal of Ulysses, KS; 21 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Senayda is preceded in death by her parents; son, Adolf Carabajal, three sisters and seven brothers.

Funeral service will be Nov. 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Templo Emmanuel Church in Ulysses, KS. The church requires everyone to wear a mask. Interment will follow at Ulysses Cemetery. Visitation is Nov. 10, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses, KS. Arrangements are in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W. Grant Ave., Ulysses, KS 67880. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.