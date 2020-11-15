McPherson- Frances Jane "Fran" Rogers, 80, of McPherson, KS, passed away at 8:10 a.m., Saturday, November 14th, at her home.

Friends are invited to call on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Glidden - Ediger Chapel, McPherson, Kansas.

Graveside service will be held at Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17th 2020 with Pastor Lois Harder officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Giving Hope Cancer Fund and they can be sent in care of the Glidden - Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid; McPherson, Kansas 67460.