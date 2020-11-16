Alfred "Al" John Rietcheck, 89, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Survivors include 11 sons, Donald Rietcheck and Ronald Rietcheck, both of Hoxie, Gerald Rietcheck, Wichita, David Rietcheck, Goodland, Daniel Rietcheck, Colby, Roger Rietcheck, Hoxie, Gregory Rietcheck Bavaria, Terrance Rietcheck, Collyer, Richard Rietcheck, Rochester, Wash., Andrew Rietcheck, Rossville, and Brian Rietcheck Hays; two sisters, Carolyn Gatschet, Hays, and Phyllis Melenson, Hot Springs Village, Ark.; two brothers, Elmer Rietcheck, South Hutchinson and Vernon Rietcheck, Hoxie; 16 grandchildren; and 21 great -grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; two grandchildren; and a great -grandchild.

A Private Family service will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 17, 2020, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Seguin; burial in St. Martin Cemetery, Seguin. All are invited to attend the graveside service at the cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, St Martin Cemetery Fund, or Developmental Service of Northwest Kansas (DSNWK) in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, Hoxie.

Condolences can be sent to the family at mickeyleopoldfuneral.com.

The service will be recorded and posted on mickeyleopoldfuneral.com.