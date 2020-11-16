Allena R. Reese, 71, Hays, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph Hospital in Wichita.

She was born Jan. 21, 1949, in Hays to Allen and Alice (Goodwin) Broadbooks. She attended Abilene High School and Hays High School, graduating in 1967.

She married Frank Reese on May 31, 1969. She operated a daycare out of her home for 25 years, was an AVON sales representative, worked part time at High Plains Mental Health, and was a customer service manager at Walmart before her retirement.

She enjoyed bowling, collecting bells and items displaying humming birds, Elvis Presley music, and going to Frank Werth and the Vibrations concerts. She also enjoyed making cookies to share with others and baking and decorating cakes and she enjoyed her grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons, Scott Reese and wife, Tawni, Hays and Lance Reese and wife, Marta, Ellis; a brother, Steve Broadbooks and wife, Helen, Cole, Okla.; two sisters, Judy Davis , Norton, and Malia Westbrook and husband, Harold, Alexander; a brother-in-law, Norman Kline, Norton; five grandchildren, Rycor Reese, Hays, Brayden Reese and significant other, Ashley Anglemyer, Ellis, Peyton Reese, Pittsburg, Jagr Reese and Maddux Reese, both of Ellis; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, June Kline and Marci Broadbooks; three nieces; two nephews; and a great-nephew.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Mount Allen Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

Memorials are suggested to Hays Area Children’s Center in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.haysmemorial.com