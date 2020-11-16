Virginia B. Dechant, 88, Marion, Iowa, formerly of Phillipsburg, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 in Marion.

Shet was born July 26, 1932, in Smith County to Fred E. and Mayme B. (Stones) Rogers.

She married Earl A. Dechant on March 7, 1953, in Norfolk, Va. He preceded her in death in 2006.

Survivors include three sons, David, Marion, Iowa, Stephen, Treasure Island, Fla., and Thomas Tampa, Fla.; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg. The services will be streamed on the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel Facebook Page. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Phillipsburg.

She will lie in state from noon until 9 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, with family receiving friends from 7 to 8:30 p.m. both at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg.

Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association in care of the funeral chapel.