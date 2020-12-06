John Kenneth Roraback, 74, of Lindsborg, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

He was born August 7, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Harold C. & Loretta (Friedman) Roraback.

After receiving an Academic Degree from George Washington High School, New York City, in 1964, he attended night classes at the City College of New York. John later transferred to Bethany College, Lindsborg, KS where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1970 and met his future wife, Patricia Patrick.

They were married in Marquette, KS on August 14, 1971. John continued his education at the Kansas University School of Law where he graduated in 1973 with a Juris Doctorate.

John practiced law in Lindsborg for 7 years. During that time he was City Attorney and also a Municipal Judge. He spent the last 29 years of his working life at Farmers Alliance Mutual Insurance, McPherson, KS.

In his younger years, John was very active in his church and the community. He was a Sunday school leader and Board Member of Bethany Lutheran Church, a Boy Scout Leader, founding member of the Lindsborg Arts Association, member of the Rotary Club, past president of the Mid-Kansas Claims Association, Past Master of the Lindsborg Masonic Lodge #397, Past High Priest of the McPherson Royal Arch Masons, Past Commander of the McPherson Commandry, and past President of the McPherson Shrine Club.

John was an avid collector of many things – stamps, coins, sports cards, teeny beanies and vintage cars. He was especially proud of his 1960 T-Bird that his son restored for him as a surprise Father’s Day gift.

He is survived by his wife Patricia, Lindsborg, sister Janet Blanchet, Hackensack, NJ; 5 children and 6 grandchildren:

Johan (Julie) Roraback and Nathan, Douglas, NE; Jessica (Mike) Headings, Cody & Logan, Newton, KS, Rachel (Tami) Gambiza & Emily, Waban, MA; James (Amy) Roraback, Mary & Delilah, Lindsborg; Kenneth Roraback, Washington, D.C.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Harold.

A private graveside service was held at Elmwood Cemetary, Lindsborg, with the Rev. Phillip Hett presiding. A memorial service will be held later in 2021.

Memorials may be made to Bethany Village, Bethany Lutheran Church, or the Lindsborg Masonic Lodge # 397. Memorials may be sent in care of Crick-Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.

For more information or to leave condolences online please visit www.crick-christiansfuneralhome.com.