FALL RIVER, MA—Alex Cabrales, 88, a longtime resident of Fall River, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 in the Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of the late Maria E. Leandro.

Born in Augusta, Kansas, a son of the late Alejandro Cabrales and the late Beatriz (Si Fuentes) Cabrales, he lived in Nebraska for a number of years. At one time he worked for the Newport Memorial Park, Middletown, RI and before his retirement served as a social worker with the Family Service Association of Greater Fall River. During his years in Nebraska, he served in the National Guard.

He is survived by three children, Michelle Munstermann and her husband John, Mark Cabrales and his wife Laurie and John Cabrales all of Lincoln, Nebraska; brothers, E.S. Cabrales, Edward Cabrales, and Frank Cabrales; sisters, Beatrice Pauline, Ophelia Wasson, Virginia Hays, and Anita Melton; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, G.L. Cabrales and a sister Mary Garcia.

Due to covid limitations, services to be held privately with the Hathaway Home for Funerals, Fall River, MA. To leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.