John (Jack) H. Bushman, 80, Ottawa, died Dec. 8, 2020.

Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 401 W 13th, Ottawa Kansas. For those unable to attend, services will be livestreamed through the Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home Facebook page. His body was donated to the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Jack was born June 3, 1940, in Franklin, New Hampshire, to Harry and Gladys Bushman. After graduating high school, he moved to Ottawa, Kansas, to attend Ottawa University.

Jack was a Professor Emeritus in the Department of Teaching and Leadership in the School of Education, at KU. He taught at KU from 1971 until his retirement in 2005. He received his bachelor’s degree in 1962 from Ottawa University; his master's degree from KU in 1966 and his PhD from the University of Illinois in 1971. He also taught ninth grade English in the Ottawa Public Schools from 1961 to 1965; he was a Professor of English at Ottawa University from 1965 until 1971.

Jack was Director of the Writing Conference, Inc., a non-profit organization which he created in 1980 and was Director until 2018. The organization’s mission was to reduce illiteracy by improving writing and reading skills of young people. He was also a member of the USD 290 Ottawa Board of Education for 12 years. He received the Edwin M. Hopkins English Journal Award (NCTE, 1996-98) and the Ned N. Fleming Trust Award for Outstanding Classroom Teaching (KU, 2000). He was a member of the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) and the Assembly on Literature for Adolescents National Council of Teachers of English (ALAN).

He is survived by his three children: Greg (56), Ellen (47), Eric (36), one brother, Clayt, Franklin, New Hampshire; and two grandchildren, Samantha (16) and Kendall (10).