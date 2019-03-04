The headlines have come thick and heavy in the pages and on the website of The Topeka Capital-Journal.

• “Seaman boys fall in 5A sub-state title game to Basehor-Linwood”

• “Rural girls top Hutchinson in 6A sub-state opener”

• “Seaman boys survive rough first half, Aquinas with 61-44 5A sub-state win”

• “Topeka High boys stunned by Derby in 6A sub-state opener”

You might see a particular word repeated there, and it’s “sub-state.” That is, round after round of high school basketball held toward the end of February and the beginning of March. These regional competition among schools of similar sizes take round after round and reach across the entire state of Kansas.

They’re the essence of sports and of competition itself. Sub-state games aren’t about violence or ego. They’re about hitting the court with your teammates and doing the best possible for your school — and getting some exercise in along the way.

Young people across the country sometimes get a bad rap. Whether its their dedication to social media or the latest technological fad, or their entirely predictable disrespect for their elders, it’s easy to find reasons to think less of youths. “They don’t know the way the world works,” the grayer among us mutter. “Just wait until they have to deal with all of this.”

Yet when you take in a youth game, whether it be basketball or baseball or soccer, swimming or wrestling, it’s difficult to avoid the impression that the next generation has a pretty good grasp on things. They know what they’re doing. They’re smart. They’re competitive.

And it’s worth a moment to ponder the world we’re getting ready to hand over to them. Politicians of both parties competing to outdo one another in extremism and appeals the basest instincts of human nature. The environment itself — whether one believes in climate change or note — is clearly affected by man’s disregard. What kind of a place have we all shaped for those who come after us?

These young athletes won’t be responsible for all of our shortcomings right away. One hopes so, at least. Perhaps their example can inspire all of us to get our houses in order before they do.

Deep thoughts, perhaps, when all we’re celebrating is a spirit of healthy competition. But our world is shared, and our lives connected.

Let’s keep that positivity going at state.