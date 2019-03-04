Will Matthews played another superb show at the 424 Lounge. The Kansas City native will be playing most Fridays at the lounge this month. Matthews and his trio are booked for March 15, March 22 and March 29. The elite jazz guitarist will be playing at the 424 Lounge regularly when he’s not touring with the world famous Count Basie Orchestra.

Matthews has been the guitarist for the orchestra since 1996. He took over the guitarist chair once held by jazz great Freddie Green, who played with Count Basie for more than 50 years. During his 23-year career with the group, he has toured the globe playing at almost every major music venue in the world. He was invited to perform for King Bhumbibol at the Royal Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, and even performed at President Bill Clinton’s second inauguration in 1997 as part of the orchestra. Matthews has performed with a lot of great artists including George Benson, Rosemary Clooney and Tony Bennett to name a few. He has also performed on two Grammy award winning albums with the Count Basie Orchestra: “Live at Manchester Guild” and “Count Plays Duke.”

Earlier this year, their album “All About That Basie” was nominated for a Grammy. The group wasn’t able to attend the awards show because they were already booked for a gig in Texas. Matthews has also put out a solo album called “Will Matthews Solo” to much critical acclaim.

While in Kansas City, he plays guitar with a band and has been known to play one-nighters with other jazz artists passing through town. Some of the musicians on that list include Jimmy Witherspoon, Kevin Mahogany and Bobby Watson.

So catch Matthews and his trio at the 424 Lounge.

For more information on the shows, visit www.424lounge.com

Mike Nickells writes about music in the Leavenworth area. To contact him, send email to mnickells@leavenworthtimes.com