Brownback ideology lives on in Wagle

(Sam) Brownback has left Kansas, but his ideology is being revised by his disciples. Susan Wagle asks like she was elected governor. Trump and the GOP-controlled Congress gave corporations and businesses a 1490 federal income tax cut.

Senate President Wagle, Jim Denning, Ron Rykeman and the GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature want to give multinational corporations more income tax entitlements. They want to allow corporations to avoid state taxes on repatriated overseas revenue from foreign back accounts.

This law would funnel $137 million to corporate filers who already get a 14 percent federal tax cut. This bill would reduce Kansas sales tax on food by 1 percent starting Oct. 1, 2019. That will be for the last three months of 2019. In Kansas, the total sales tax on food is from 9.15 percent to 11.15 percent, depending on where you make your purchase.

A 1 percent reduction is a gut punch.

Wagle created Senate Bill 22, created the select committee for the bill and appointed herself chairwoman of the committee to fast-track the bill. This bill would cost Kansas $191.6 million the first year and about $115 million annually.

This is the rebirth of Brownback's income tax experiment.

Jerry Reece, Topeka