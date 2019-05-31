To the editor:

I’d like to respond to Mr. Pat Davidson’s letter on the subject of “lies” which appeared in the Times on May 29.

He began with definitions of three words: lie, liar and trust. His definition of lie was – false statement made with the purpose of deceiving. He left out the politically correct definition: “any statement which a liberal disagrees with.”

I’ll add two more definitions: slander – (as a noun) oral defamation, in which someone tells one or more persons an untruth about another, which untruth will harm the reputation of the person defamed. Libel – written slander.

After his definitions, Mr. Davidson stated, “Our president is a liar.” He gave no examples of the president’s lying, and I suspect he doesn’t have any, which would make his statement libel. He’s fortunate in that his statement isn’t actionable unless it is known to be malicious. Also, public figures generally can’t sue for slander or libel.

His letter meandered into the assertion that Mr. Trump lies to the press. He wondered why the press isn’t calling him out. That’s a strange thought since that’s all the mainstream media does. The mainstream media has been a slander machine against Mr. Trump every day since his election. They have asserted at various times that he was incompetent, mentally unstable, morally unfit, colluding with Russians in a traitorous fashion, obstructing justice and much more. They’ve gone after his children as well. It’s no wonder he calls them “fake news.” The American public, possibly with the exception of Mr. Davidson, is on to them. They are no longer trusted by many, including me.

I don’t know of any examples in which Donald Trump has lied, although most people will misstate the truth now and then. If anything, he goes too far the other way. He tells too much truth and annoys people with it.

Mr. Davidson’s letter goes on to assert that Mr. Trump acts “so guilty.” This is a more subtle disparagement but is unproven. Actually, he’s always cheerful and confident. Mr. Davidson cites failure to release his tax returns in spite of Congressional demands. Why should he? Congress has no moral right to violate a person’s privacy. They have no moral right to demand a specific person’s tax returns. The current effort is totally political and serves no legislative purpose.

If they are successful in forcing the release of his tax returns from the IRS, I’d like to suggest that the IRS also release those of Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler, Maxine Waters and Elijah Cummings, all of whom are leading malicious investigations into the president, his family and his business.

It is said that Maxine has increased her personal fortune by millions of dollars since she entered Congress – although, to my knowledge, she hasn’t written a book and doesn’t command huge fees for making speeches. Perhaps her tax returns will give a clue as to how she did it, or maybe it will require an FBI investigation. Please note that I was careful not to slander her here. I didn’t call her corrupt, or a dimwit, for that matter.

Implying that the president is a liar is a continuing tactic of the left, as is continuous disparagement and total opposition to his legislative agenda. Unlike most presidents, he wasn’t lying when he laid out his agenda as he campaigned for election. He has followed through, to the extent possible, on every promise.

I find the current tactics of the Democratic Party to be grossly unfair, totally dishonest and undirected toward solving the numerous problems America faces today.

The constant disparagement of the president, joined by Mr. Davidson, seems to be leading to an attempt at impeachment. Bring it on – let’s see how far it gets.