Salina's respect for procession commendable

I was recently in Salina for the funeral of my late father-in-law, Marion "Gene" Clapper. My wife, her family and friends and I were witness to a scene you will not see in most of America today.

The funeral procession was led east on Iron Avenue toward the Gypsum Hill Cemetery by a police cruiser and a number of VFW Riders with the American flags on full display. During the procession, I was amazed at the respect the citizens of Salina displayed for a person they did not know.

We saw a father pull his car off the road. He and his two sons got out of the car and stood with hands and hats over their hearts. A gentleman in a pickup truck pulled into the Casey’s Convenience store at the Ohio Street intersection and got out of his truck and stood at attention. A woman got up from her porch and stood with head bowed as we passed.

All the way to the cemetery from downtown, people pulled to the side of the road not trying to outrun the procession as you would see in most places but patiently waiting for the procession to pass. This show of respect the citizens of Salina displayed was commendable, and I would like to thank each and every one of them.

My wife and I are purchasing the family home, and we are very much looking forward to retiring in her hometown.

Lou Roncase, Ridgecrest, Calif.