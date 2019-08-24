KPERS makes top list

The American Investment Council recently released its 2019 Public Pension Study, which analyzes the performance of hundreds of public pension funds throughout the country. As a Representative, I am glad to see the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System recognized among the 10 highest performing public pension funds by private equity returns. This is an exciting moment for KPERS, which serves over 315,000 current and retired public employees in our great state.

It is especially encouraging to see the pension fund’s private equity returns recognized, as these investments also benefit communities throughout Kansas. In addition to producing high returns for our pension funds, private equity supports the growth and development of small businesses here in Kansas. While our communities benefit from these local investments, our public employees also retain a greater sense of financial security as they enter retirement.

In the Statehouse, we are working toward a KPERS that continues to deliver top notch returns for our dedicated state employees. I am confident investments in private equity will continue to deliver stable and competitive returns while promoting small business growth in Kansas.

Rep. J.R. Claeys, Salina