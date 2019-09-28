Unsubstantiated statements galore

Eugene Robinson’s column on Monday contained outrageous statements lacking evidence. It is an opinion page, but wisdom tells us that one should not offer condemning remarks without telling why they were printed. His utterances were so flagrant that will not repeat them here.

There were no less than eight accusations that were the equivalent of, “He has abused his children many times without punishment.” He should refrain from issuing libel in his column particularly when he includes the steps an eventual Democrat candidate needs to take to counteract the “damage” by President Trump. The column ends with a quote from Benjamin Franklin, “a republic, if you can keep it.”

Donald Trump was voted to the White House to save this republic, and he is accomplishing, against great opposition, just that. His actions display his success and he deserves another four years to be successful as we desire him to be.

Jon E. Ehrsam, Wichita