Salina Facebook: It's time to look at Kansas legislative pay editorial

Joan Ratz: Does the article mention how legislators have a sweet deal on KPERS? Full time benefits for part time work, all while state employees pay more of their paychecks because legislators failed to allocate funds year after year.

Scott Horinek: Why? Legislative service was never intended to be a career. Kansas already has an issue of no term limits. So let's get the money involved and soon it will be just like DC, a bloated pigsty that thinks they are above the people and the law.

Delores Campbell: This is supposed to be an honor to serve! Not a career! No raise needed.

What did you think of Snoop Dogg's performance at KU?

Robert Lepping: Nothing wrong with it at all . . . A little google search would School you on this legend if you had no clue . . . They knew exactly what they were getting in to when they hired him

Kent Roth: It was late night at the Phog, which means strong language may be heard. If that is what the young adults wanted for their celebration, I say give it to them.

Craig Lurtz: Dogg is Dogg, what did they expect? Looks like they are trying to work both ends of the spectrum, attract the young fans with the event and keep the old guy money with the apologies.

Hutchinson News Facebook: Hutch welcomes Luke Bryan

Stephanie Carmichael Leatherman: What a fun concert! Organizers did a great job with the quick venue change!

Kylie Sue DeGarmo: It was a great show! Definitely think we should do more concerts and things like this in the future.

Terry McKennon: Thank you extends out to the Chamber, City, patrol officers, EMT, organizers and everyone else who helped pull this off in such a short time. Outstanding!!

Topeka Capital-Journal Facebook:

Kyle Martin: I’ve been to a KU game and heard Coach use every profanity that Snoop used!

Cassie Gonzalez: Ummm you did get the origianl snopp so yeah he doesnt need to make it radio version you lucky he came at all!!!! I thought it was a good performance!

Tosha Wilson: Ain't nuthin' but the dawg in me. He's entertainment. Know your audience and those are college students.

Mary Johnson: why anyone wanted him to perform in the 1st place is beyond me. Granted I'm not a rap fan in general but seems to me there are some pretty good local s like Tech9. What connection did Snoop have to KU anyway...

Olivia Schneider: The dancers with him had as much clothes on as the cheerleaders and dance team. Dont hire someone that you need a "radio version" of their songs for. Snoop Dogg is Snoop Dogg. What did they expect?

John D Fitzpatrick: And you expected Pat Boone to roll up in there??.