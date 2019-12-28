Careless drop of gun raises questions

I recently attended K-State graduation and dutifully complied with the handbag search at Bramlage stadium. When exiting, a man in a black cowboy hat dropped a gun on the concrete steps in front of me. He quickly picked it up and moved on, oblivious or embarrassed by the commotion it caused. The gun was in a leather case, but what if it had accidentally gone off? A bullet would have hit me and a joyful occasion would have changed to tragedy.

People surprised that guns were allowed must not know of the Kansas law ironically called the Personal and Family Protection Act. Thanks to the lunacy of the Kansas Legislature, individuals over age 21 are allowed to carry concealed firearms on college campuses. License or training is not required. Firearms are prohibited in public areas with such adequate security measures as stadiums like Bramlage and Allen at KU.

My handbag was searched, but men were not asked to empty their pockets and there were no metal detectors. This incident occurred at K-State, but it could have been at any state university.

Like most Kansans, I have relatives and friends with guns for hunting or home protection. Even though it is legal, I don’t understand why this man thought it necessary to carry a gun into a crowded public place. Maybe he believes in the myth of the good guy with a gun.

A speaker mentioned that graduates “bleed purple,” but I don’t think they had a gun incident in mind.

Mary Rochelle, Topeka