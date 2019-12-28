Why are Republicans support Putin?

Recent Russian support for President Trump is not surprising. Vladimir Putin knows that Trump is his best hope for disrupting our democracy and dividing the American people.

Putin is a murderous dictator who demands absolute loyalty from his followers and seeks to crush any opposition. Putin is the worst enemy of America and our democracy.

Republicans should keep this in mind as they wear their “Rather Be Russian Than Democrat” T-shirts, and President Trump should find a better role model.

Don Jacobs, Topeka