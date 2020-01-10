Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla’s run for Kansas’ 2nd District congressional seat should be praised, and not because we’re deciding to endorse early. No, her run should be praised because of the importance of giving voters a choice.

Kansas elects four representatives to the U.S. House. In all of those four districts, the public should be able to choose from a range of candidates with different approaches to the challenges of the day. That means Democrats and Republicans, and if possible, multiple candidates in open primaries.

In the 1st District, Rep. Roger Marshall has decided to run for the open U.S. Senate seat, which means Republicans Bill Clifford, Tracey Mann and Troy Waymaster are so far vying to replace him. On the Democratic side, Kali Barnett has declared. In the 2nd, the Democrat De La Isla is facing off against Republican Jake Laturner. In the 3rd, Republicans Amanda Adkins, Adrienne Vallejo Foster and Sara Hart Weir have lined up to contest Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids. And in the 4th, incumbent Republican Rep. Ron Estes so far has an uncontested race.

With a filing deadline of June 1, there is still ample time for interested parties to jump in the congressional races. We would strongly urge them to do so, especially in open primaries without declared candidates.

Our system of primaries, general elections and governance as a whole works best when multiple ideologies and approaches are allowed to vie in the marketplace of ideas. Republicans make better policy when challenged by (and occasionally integrating ideas) from their opponents. Likewise, Democrats improve and sharpen their proposals when challenged by those outside their party sphere.

Of course, this is easy to write. It’s much more difficult to step up and decide to subject oneself and one’s family to the rigor of a campaign. It’s much more difficult to commit to shaking hands, attending forums and asking potential donors for financial support.

And let’s face is: There can only be a single winner.

That means that giving voters this crucial choice means acceptance that you might lose. It means accepting that you might face unwarranted political brickbats. It takes a thick skin and dedication to the cause. It’s most definitely not for everyone.

For those of you who can take the heat, or who don’t even acknowledge it, your presence as a candidate would be most welcome.

And the rest of us should take a moment to thank those who run, acknowledging the sacrifice and effort it takes to step forward.