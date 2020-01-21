Kansas politicians who crafted House Concurrent Resolution 5109 want to substitute their will for a woman’s right to decide, in consultation with her family, her faith and her doctor, whether she has an abortion. They want to put Kansas women’s rights and health up for a vote of the people.

Kansas politicians are trying to take away women’s rights in the state constitution by passing a flawed and dangerous constitutional amendment that would end the right to safe, legal abortion. This proposal represents a severe departure from not only the status quo in our state but also a departure from what Kansans want.

Make no mistake: HCR 5019 is intended to end the right to abortion in Kansas. Anti-abortion politicians say this isn’t about banning abortion in Kansas, but let’s be clear — this amendment is the first step to doing just that. It’s part of the calculated attempt to take away rights from women and ban abortion outright.

The purpose of this constitutional amendment is to open the floodgates for new, more restrictive laws intended to ban all abortions. This sort of thinking — that some aspects of our bodies are open to government legislation — would open the door to the state legislature intruding into all decisions about childbearing, our families, and medical decision-making.

Changing the constitution to remove the right to abortion is not in the best interest of Kansas women. When a woman needs to end a pregnancy, it is important to have access to safe medical care, not restrictions and barriers that make access harder.

The politicians and organizations behind this amendment have clearly stated that they believe all abortions should be banned, no matter what. We may not all feel the same way about abortion, but we can agree that it is better that each woman has the right and the ability to make her own personal decisions regarding her health care without interference from politicians. Abortion is an unspoken experience and decision shared by many women. Although not often discussed, women make decisions each and every day to have an abortion.

One in four women will have an abortion by the time they are 45, according to the Guttmacher Institute. So, if you don't know anyone who's had an abortion, they have either not told you about their experience or you don't know more than three women.

The majority of Kansans want the current status quo that we now have regarding abortion access: for it to be safe, legal and available. In a November 2018 poll from the AP and Fox News, 54 percent of Kansans said that abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

Supporters of this amendment may try to hide their real agenda — but the people of Kansas will not be fooled. When we honor women's decision making by taking their health into consideration, we are allowing them to live their lives the best way they see fit. As a result, they experience better pregnancy outcomes for future children, lower maternal mortality, childhood poverty and infant mortality — women and their families benefit when a woman's decision making is respected.

We urge you to join us by calling your legislators and speaking out against HCR 5109. You may find your elected officials’ information at http://www.kslegislature.org/li/. Please let your voice be heard — we must advocate for women of this great state, so that we can all enjoy safe and legal health care.

Julie A. Burkhart is the founder and CEO of Trust Women. She submitted this with Nadine Johnson, executive director of ACLU of Kansas, and Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of URGE.