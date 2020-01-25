In defense of Mark Bruce

It looks like a cadre within the Kansas Democratic party is trying its best to imitate the national version of the same. A stellar record over the past 30 years seems to matter very little to Gov. Laura Kelly and her staff in the way they have treated former Kansas Highway Patrol superintendent Mark Bruce. It is eerily similar to the way the Democrats in Washington are trying to destroy our duly elected president by concocting a couple inconsequential threads of meaningless drivel and calling them impeachment articles.

Everything points to the fact that Bruce led the organization with honor and integrity and that he received accolades and recognition for his leadership. He followed every rule, crossed every "t" and dotted every "i."

But, oh!, what plotting and conniving goes on in the "backroom" of politics.

He was lured into thinking that the Kelly administration was pleased with his work and then they pulled the rug out from under him. They sent him packing when he was, at the very least, legally entitled to be returned to his former rank within the highway patrol. Then, to add insult to injury, our illustrious governor refused to sign his retirement certificate!

I urge every Kansan to contact Gov. Kelly and demand that Mark Bruce be reinstated at the rank of major with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Wayne Jarmer, Cunningham