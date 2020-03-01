I ask each person reading this — when you look at yourselves in the mirror to fix your hair in the morning — and ask: What if my parents had decided to abort me? If I had not lived, what would be the loss to all the people whose lives I might have touched?

Now, I ask you to look into the eyes of a child whom you love, your daughter or son. If your child woke up sick in the night and you knew they really needed to go to the ER or at least to the doctor in the morning and you knew that there was no way you could pay that bill, what would that feel like? Can you imagine that dilemma? If they do end up going for help, there is the constant struggle to make payments while paying the rent, utility bills etc.

Does a sick child have less of a right to life than an unborn child? They are both children of God; both need our protection. Every child has a right to life, the child in the womb and the child on the playground. The child once born has a right to a quality of life supported by access to health care and the necessities of life.

So why is the Legislature using one child to leverage the other?

Passing Medicaid expansion is a critical need for estimated 130,000 adults and their children in Kansas. Our legislators should not lose focus on the well-being of our families to force a constitutional amendment on abortion.

I know parents who have let their gas be shut off in the summer to try and catch up financially. I know parents who do not take their own medicine or have their doctor visit follow-ups so they and keep up with the other bills. I know parents who eat less so their children do not have to go hungry. I know families who exist on rice and beans because it satisfies hunger and is the cheapest food.

We have the moral obligation to protect all of our children. Why would lawmakers sacrifice one child over the other? Legislators, please pass the Medicaid expansion without restrictions AND pass the constitutional amendment on abortion. Then all children will be well-served.

Sister Janice Thome, Garden City